SAG AWARDS 2017 - Deathly Dramatic

As a Member of SAG-AFTRA, I take my responsibility as a Voter and Nominating Committee member for the "SAG Awards" seriously.

And I'm fast to say that in case of a tie, my vote always goes to the Studio that was classy enough to send members a Screener.I cant be bribed, but as a "Tie Breaker"? Absolutely!

This was an exceptional year for good films and performances. A good actor, writer, director... any artist, should always be hyper observant. And I am that. Maybe to a fault? And especially when it comes to Film and TV. I still remember the offerings from 1996/97 Awards. That was the year that I noticed films just.... ended. Seemed like the writers just sort of ended the films without an "ending"? "Sling Blade" was one of those that year and not the only one. A good film but a forced sort of "non ending". This year I couldn't help but notice that many films had more "Deaths" than usual. Not the "Body Count", blow them up kind (except for Hacksaw Ridge) but the personal kind.

"Arrival" - Death of a Child, cool aliens

"Captain Fantastic" - Death of a Mom, great cast. My favorite ensemble

"Fences" - Death of a Mom, like watching a play, but I'll watch Denzel in anything

"Hidden Figures" - First Husband died, a close second as my favorite film, I like true stories... and space

"Jackie" - Dead husband / Dead President, Best Female Performance

"Lion" - Maybe both parents Dead?

"Manchester by the Sea" - Death of two children, Best Male Performance

"Hacksaw Ridge" - The most Deaths, True Story, good action

"Moonlight" - Depressing but it brought the drama. Good performances

"Florence Foster Jenkins" - Meryl Streep's 20th Oscar Nomination performance "Overrated"? LOL!

"La La Land" - Good, maybe really good, but not great. Don't believe the hype