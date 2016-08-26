The 5 Greatest Albums from the 1990's That You Have Never Heard Of:

I would love to be a "One Hit Wonder" someday. I don't find that as a put down at all. It must be really hard to to have the timing, talent and luck to make a single hit. But this list is specifically about albums where most, if not EVERY Song is really, really good! I bet even Music Nerds would be hard pressed to list bands that have pulled that off. Zeppelin, The Beatles... a few others? Then there are bands people just personally love. This is not a list of my personal favorite performers. This is a short list of what I objectively discovered to be way under rated, unknown or otherwise well worth checking out. - Truly there are only two kinds of music - Good and Bad. Maybe you're disappointed in most music coming out today or are just curious? If you never heard these songs, then they are new to you. Enjoy!

Life Sex & Death (LSD) - "The Silent Majority" 1992 Rhino/Warner Bros

Like a Hard Rock Acid Trip, drenched in Whiskey! A traditional looking Rock Band except for front man / lead singer Stanley. Word was he was going for a gimmick, but then maybe started living it instead? He looked (and smelled) like a homeless person. Thick "Coke Bottle Glasses", torn dirty clothing. He looked and sounded like a Mad Man... one that could sing his ass off. The live shows were insane! Shredding guitar, Stanley trying to down an entire bottle of Jack in one chug. (You likely guessed correctly, it came right back up). Fortunately for us, it all translated well to the CD.

The London Quireboys - (now "The Quireboys") "A Bit of What You Fancy" 1990 EMI

Sounding like an early Rod Stewart with "The Faces" and rocking like... forget about it, just flat out rocking! Even the ballad is great. Throw a "Sex Party" and play this album!

Warren Haynes - "Tales of Ordinary Madness" 1993, Megaforce Records Blues Rock -

Haynes is best known for his work as longtime guitarist with The Allman Brothers Band and as founding member of the jam band Gov't Mule

Pat Benatar's Blues album "True Love" 1991Chrysalis

While Benatar is well known, this album with combinations of covers and original tracks of Blues and Jump Blues is not. If you hear it, or caught the concert promoting it, you would think she was always a Blues Power Rocker. It seems to be so natural and she rips it up! Includes a great version of "Please Come Home for Christmas"

Hempilation: Freedom Is NORML 1995 Capricorn Records

The first of two CD compilation albums to benefit the organization NORML ( National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws). The original and cover songs that appear on the album all have marijuana as the subject matter. Featuring the Black Crowes, Cypress Hill, Blues Traveler, and others. I especially like the track by Gov't. Mule "Don't Step on the Grass Sam" - it's like a freakin' anthem of all that is wrong with Cannabis Prohibition! - Hempilation Vol. 2 "Free the Weed" 1998 - is almost as good. The track "Play the Greed" by Dar Williams is brilliant!

HONORABLE MENTIONS"

Joan Osbourne "Relish" 1995. Blue Gorilla Records/ Mercury

Far from "unknown", this her first studio album was nominated for Album of the Year at the 38th Grammys. I am only listing this because I suspect it was her single "What if God Was One of Us" that got all the attention. But it's not even the 4th best track. This album is really good and deserves a listen in full!

The Godz (self titled 1st album)" The Godz" 1978 RCA

From 1978, so far off from the category of '90's Albums" but this album was still being rocked in the 1990's and today, from those that know. (fun ass "Biker Rock" at it's best! - get the import w/ bonus tracks) If you lived anyplace near Columbus, Ohio, you know and likely saw this band. They never really went away. Line ups have changed back and forth and they even just released a new album in 2016. "Gotta Keep a Running" at 7 1/2 minutes could easily be called a Rock Anthem. But it's not the only long rocking song on the album. (When looking for them, don't be confused by the band of the same name out of NYC)

"Music is a moral law. It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and gaiety to life and to everything." PLATO