Newsvine

Thrillionaire

About Articles: 34 Seeds: 27 Comments: 24 Since: Apr 2009

"Kill the Messenger" Resurrects Gary Webb, Journalist Maligned for Exposing CIA Ties to Crack Trade

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Thrillionaire View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDemocracy Now!
Seeded on Thu Oct 9, 2014 11:29 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The "Must See" movie of the decade! - Did you know of President Reagan & CIA bringing drugs into America? If not, wonder what else you missed? - Drug War? Industrial Prison Complex? Corporate Takeover of Media? Illegal Wars? Toxic Food, Air, Water? Decades of Presidential & Congressional Treason?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor