HEAVY METAL ~ Deconstructed

Metal Heads: my people, my music, my tribe ~

Curious about Heavy Metal Music? Think "Head Banging" is a literal description or that Metal Heads are a beastly violent cabal of drunken malcontents? Well, we are not. We are, among other things, the type of people who may use “cabal” in a sentence. But Malcontents? That we are for sure. As that is Rock and Roll. And as Rock is the Blues electrified, Metal is Rock sped up. Beautiful in it’s simplicity.

I think I took for granted that, like it or not, people at least knew what Metal was. I guess that is a symptom of a lot of what is wrong with this country? Shortcomings like Confirmation Bias and just assuming that others think and know what we do. “Cant we all just get along?” No, not if we can't even empathize and communicate. So those were my thoughts when I was asked “Why do you think Metallica is the greatest Metal band ever?” Was this a stupid question? Well, since it was coming from an eight year old, I resisted just saying “Because they are.” and I went on to actually explain.

(speaking rapidly for effect) I said, “Because they energized the music scene - They introduced a generation to obscure British Metal bands – They play fast – They play hard – They use quiet moments as brilliantly as the loud moments – The lyrics are powerful and intelligible – They are good musicians who relate to the fans because they too are fans -They have been consistently great for a quarter of a century!” Yes, that is the exact way I put it, to an eight year old. I am a believer in not “dumbing it down”. Rock, Rap and Hip Hop all have their share of “simple” songs. And that is fine but another thing that attracts me to Metal is the complexity and depth. Even lyrics as seemingly simple as “I was born for dying” “Afraid to shoot strangers” and “Peace sells but who’s buying” are weightier than maybe first thought. Especially when closer attention reveals their ant-war themes.

So, read on, as I expose the oft-misunderstood art form and lifestyle that is Heavy Metal!

Arguably the most inclusive of musical genres. Save a few narrow-minded fringe fans passionate about their sub genre. Unpretentious and fun loving. We tend to only rage against "Posers" and Authority in general. And likely would not have a problem with Authority if it was not so blatantly hypocritical, self serving and, well,... joyless. To Metal Heads it's all about the music. Race doesn't matter, religion doesn't mater, gender doesn't matter (but we prefer girls, just sayin')

So welcome to Metal. Regardless of what band exposed you to this great art form you can spend a lifetime looking back to the roots. Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Led Zeppelin or all the way back to the Delta Blues. With as thunderously diverse influences as Hendrix, Van Halen, Wagner and Beethoven. And you may enjoy the early days of British Metal, through the heyday of the 1980's to the present and future of the many Metal offsprings.

It's a rare and fortuitous time for Metal today. The greatest bands are still touring. Metallica, Anthrax, Megadeth, and Iron Maiden still tear it up and new bands are shredding on. See them live while you can. We recently lost Dio and this may well be the last tour for Black Sabbath. Catch a show, commune with family, get in the Pit and Show some Love. - As UFO once sung "Lots of people do it and we wont leave you out."

THE GODFATHERS ~ Black Sabbath - Lead Guitarist Tony Iommi got the tip of his finger cut off just as the band was getting some traction. He melted plastic bottle caps to use as a finger tip and as necessity being “the mother of invention” he loosened up his guitar strings. This gave Sabbath their unique ominous sound. They noticed the popularity of Horror Films showing across the street from where they rehearsed and decided to experiment with similarly dark themes in their music. And a new genre was born!

THE WARDROBE ~ Judas Priest (from gay British leather fetish shops) How’s THAT for inclusive?

THE GANG SIGN ~ \m/ The Metal Horns \m/ (The malocchio) popularized by Ronnie James Dio

THE MASCOT ~ Eddie! (Iron Maiden)

THE DANCE ~ Moshing -

(evolving from the pogoing, jumping up and down, of Punk/New Wave Music fans, expanding to include contact. Usually moving in a circle where fans can enter and leave at will, and at their own risk. Always physical but only rarely do a few drunken idiots, throw an elbow and try to purposefully hurt others. We have an “Instant Karma” way of dealing with those types)

THE AMBASSADORS ~ Metallica

THE ACTIVIST ~ Megadeth

THE TRANSPORTATION ~ Crowd Surfing

THE BEAT ~ John “Bonzo” Bonham

THE GAME-CHANGERS ~ Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin (Touring, merchandizing, creative control… it was all revolutionized by these Rock Gods. Will the world still be talking about your favorite band in 100 years? They will if that band is Led Zeppelin!)

THE FIRST RECORD TO HIT #1 ~ “Metal Health” by Quiet Riot - March 11, 1983

THE PHILOSOPHY ~ “But that’s the way I like it baby, I don’t wanna live forever!” Lemmy / Motorhead

THE 3 CHORDS ~ AC/DC

THE UNITERS ~ Anthrax

THE THEATER ~ Kiss (with a BIG mandatory SHOUT OUT to Alice Cooper)

THE DRINK OF CHOICE ~ Jack Daniels

THE SCORNED ~ Posers

THE REASON WE GOT POLITICAL (AND COULD NEVER VOTE FOR GORE) ~

The McCarthyism of his wife Tipper and her equally hated group The PMRC (Parents Music Resource Center) and their attack on the First Amendment and Rock n’ Roll – But they did give us the now iconic black and white “Parental Advisory - Explicit Content” sticker label, that was required to put on album covers… thereby GUARANTEEING more sales. They knew as little about American’s tendencies to want the forbidden, as they did about the U.S. Constitution. AND although we love aggressive music, as a whole, we are not fans of endless WARS and the Corruption that enables them. So we Fight The Power!

BEST QUOTE ~ By Bart Simpson “Everybody knows all the best bands are affiliated with Satan.” - If you take this literally, you’re still not getting it. If you get the humor, then you get Metal… and The Simpsons.

THE CABLE SERIES ~ “That Metal Show” on VH1

THE MINISERIES ~ Metal Evolution by Sam Dunn and Scot McFadyen

THE MOVIE ~ “Metal Heads” by Tony Stengel / Soxon Productions

THE EVIDENCE OF GOOD PARENTING ~ 80’s Metal on your kid’s iPod

So maybe this list will inspire you to look, and listen, deeper? Wow, to be hearing “Ride the Lightning” for the first time. The numerous covers of “War Pigs”, classic Metal, new Metal and a dozen sub genres. Could be life changing. Or just Loud and Fun. ~ Enjoy the Journey & Welcome to the Tribe!