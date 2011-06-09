Runaway Productions: A Letter by Mark Vuille (Chief Lighting Tech)

Greetings Fellow Filmers,

I thought you might like to read a report on what we’ve already known for a few years now.

The loss of our employment opportunities, coupled with the ‘bust’ of 2008, plus rising inflation (now noticeable in our food and fuel prices), should have each one of us shaking in our boots.

Yes, it’s true, our industry continues to report record profits each year to their stock holders. Our own Union Bosses at the National level tell us they’re looking out for ‘our’ best interests and report ‘membership is up’ and ‘we continue to organize more shows.’

But what’s not said is more important then what is.

As RUN AWAY production continues to increase with each passing year, more and more ‘back lot crafts’ folks (Grips, Props, Camera, Electrics, Make-up, etc) are required to service those shows where ever they land. Unlike years past, Producers are now more reluctant to take any of the rank and file technicians with them. In fact, its even becoming more difficult to take Department Heads to several incentive States, and don’t even think about Canada. Many of the incentive systems are set up to reward Producers with the maximum rebate allowable if they employe a majority of ‘locals’ in the production of their picture.

The other side of this coin are the handful of California based IA technicians who are invited to go. It often has nothing to do with the experience or value we bring to the project, but rather because a ‘local’ could not be located.

In the not to distant past, members with young children, a family member with a medical condition or other personal matters, had the option to turn down ‘out of town’ work to stay close to home. That’s not the case anymore. The crews I talk to that have gone, or are going out of town, feel they have no alternative. More times then not it’s the only work they can find. In fact, I know several of our local members who’ve been forced to ‘play the game’ and set up residency statues in a different State just to have a job. This forces them to be away from their families for up to 6 months at a time. Remember, they aren’t doing this because they want to, but because they have to if they want to pay their bills. This tactic of ‘employment survival’ then opens up a whole other can of beans when it comes to State employment taxes, Union jurisdictional issues and unemployment insurance here in California. In addition, they incur more out of pocket costs, have to obtain addresses, drivers licenses, voter registration, etc. This leads to ‘stretching of the truth’ in order to put food on the table. The adage, “We’re just gypsies with medical benefits” has never been truer.

So what happens across the Nation as our jobs spread to other States? More and more local workers join the IATSE Union in their perspective areas. The more people that join, the more dollars come in. The more dollars that come in benefit both the Local and National IATSE coffers. Our National Union leaders are able to claim membership is up. Producers make their movies where they get the biggest tax breaks. Studio stock holders garner bigger profits, and local politicians claim more people are back to work. There just aren’t any losers right?….. Wrong!

The losers are us, you and me, the members of the California Motion Picture Industry. It’s the classic ‘Robbing from Peter to pay Paul’….. No, actually it’s more like ‘Robbing from Peter and Paul’ at the same time!

Think about it, when we joined the Union we all paid a large sum of money, we’re then charged Quarterly dues to have ‘the right’ to work under a collective bargaining agreement. We continue to pay those dues, whether we have jobs or not. This is a win win at the National level as they get a piece of every dollar from every dues paying member.

But wait, the amount of jobs haven’t increased. There just spread over a larger geographical area. The same number of pictures (give or take) are being made. The same number of theaters still have the same number of screens and there are still the same number of days in a year (the last I checked) for theatrical releases. While the pie charts show every bodies wining, we’re actually loosing. The math just doesn’t work!

Up to now, our Local Unions have done the best they can to try and fight Film Flight. But Local Unions were never designed, set up, trained, or sanctioned to fight this battle. They are ‘Local Unions’ and can only deal with local issues. To their credit our Locals have banned together, exchanged ideas, instituted in house training programs, urged more participation and voiced their members concerns at National Conventions. As members we’ve been told, “To help keep jobs in California we need to become more valuable to the Producers.” So we go to continuing Safety seminars, obtain Studio sanctioned Safety certifications, continue ongoing education of our disciplines via our Locals, and have become the most experienced, professional crews in the Country…… So, how’s this tactic been working for us? Unfortunately the results have been much like filling sand bags as the Levees start to crumble. The efforts are noble, but the results are the same.

What have we done up to this point individually? In my humble opinion most of us have buried our heads, turned the other cheek, or chalked it up to the “Oh well, what can I do about it” factor. All the while the noose of fewer and fewer jobs has continued to tighten around our collective necks. I know many of us from the Feature Film world have turned to Episodic TV as our main stay of employment. It’s a logical move, as one must go where the work is.

Well, don’t look now, but TV has slowly and methodically started to move elsewhere. Episodic series are being Produced right now in New York City NY, Atlanta GA, Vancouver BC, Memphis TN, Detroit MI, Portland OR, Baltimore PA, Albuquerque NM, and Wilmington NC to mention just a few.

As the use of Film cameras fade away and the world of Digital becomes the norm, more and more episodic TV shows no longer have the need to stay near the ‘quick turn around’ infrastructure Hollywood offers. The internet binds Studios to Productions where ever they are. Wearhouse’s become sound stages, editing suites are set up in leased office spaces, and the digital ‘negatives’ are dumped into on site computers at the end of each day.

Cities across this Country are falling all over themselves to get a piece of this action. A TV show, which ‘normally’ has a longer run then feature films, mean jobs last longer, which in turn brings money in for a more sustained period of time, which makes it easier for Film Commission’s to justify to the skeptics in their State Governments that their Tax incentives work.

Now I don’t believe in the reading of Tea Leaves or Ouija Boards. But it doesn’t take a Shaman to read the writing on the walls. Our positions and employment can, and most likely will, continue to become more scarce and harder to find in the coming months and yes, even years ahead.

What is needed? A level playing field. That’s it, nothing more or nothing less. So far we’ve learned that no matter our professionalism, experience, infrastructure, resources or commitment, help to keep work in California. Every time we better ourselves the playing field gets steeper.

At the end of the day it always boils down to the dollar. Though the realities of the expenditures are often hard to quantify, that’s the justification always given. And lets face it, no matter how illogical it may be, many Producers would rather hire 2 inexperienced local technicians that get paid less and are ‘rebatable,’ then bring along one seasoned professional who can save them actual dollars in the production of their picture.

However, we do have an option. As individuals working to solve a problem alone, we accomplish little. But as a collective body speaking with one voice, we can accomplish a lot. If history has taught us anything its that change takes time, is always a struggle, and can only be won when the masses, you, me, your friends and family, take a stand and force those we elect to sit up and take notice. If we do nothing, they do less. If we stand as one and speak loudly over a sustained period of time, we will be heard.

Will it make a difference in the short term, probably not. The Rebate Wars are Nation wide and ever changing. If the playing field is ever going to be level we first have to convenience our Local, County and State Legislators to get in the fight. You can’t win it, if you’re not in it. And as we’ve seen thus far, our elected politicians have done just enough to quiet the crowd by implementing a limited 20% Tax Incentive program that will terminate in Fiscal year 2013/2014. The intention was good, but the implementation was several years to late and many dollars to few. The gates of the coral had already opened and the horses had already fled by the time Sacramento decided to act. Has the Incentive system stemmed the flow of jobs leaving? Quit simply, no. In fact it’s only gotten worse.

We are a body of tens of thousands being effected daily by RUN AWAY Production. Together we are the largest number of Industry professionals in any one area of the Country. We have the power and the platform should we choose to pool our collective struggle into one unstoppable force. I for one would rather die on my feet trying, then live on my knees begging.

So, is this a call to arms? No, but it is a reality check for us all.

Together we can effect change. And to start one has to participate. And to participate one has to take action.

It can be something as simple as a phone call or quick email to your local Councilman, State Legislator, Governor, Members of Congress, US Senators, National Union Reps, Local newspapers and fellow film workers. It can be the forwarding of an email, news clipping or current information. Your actions don’t have to cost money, only a little free time.

In addition to reading the attached PDF on our current Film Crisis, please take a few moments and check out these two web sites.

#1: SHOOT MOVIES IN CALIFORNIA.

This site, developed by a Los Angeles based Local 600 member, keeps you up to date with our industries issues, challenges and struggles. Join the email list, follow on Twitter or Face Book, or just read the articles. It’s worth every second of your time.

Link: http://shootmoviesincalifornia.com/

#2: FILM WORKS LA.

This site was developed by the City of Los Angeles Film Permitting Office and is supported and sponsored by local entertainment businesses, our local IATSE Unions and some heavy hitters in our business. Well laid out, well defined and highly recommended, take some time and look into this site. Then, if you like it, sign up and stay in the loop.

Link: http://www.filmworksla.com/takeAction.aspx

In closing today I ask you to get informed & get involved. If not for your self, then for an IA member you may not even know is suffering, because tomorrow it could be you!

Even the smallest contribution of time, input, or effort will help us all. Together we can make a difference.

Please also click on this link below to read an interesting article by FilmWorksLA

2011 Tax Foundation Ignores Film Realities by Film Works L.A.