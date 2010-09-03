Background Actors? Let them eat cake... and Shrapnel!

I have often decried the treatment of Background Actors, also known as Background Performers, Atmosphere and Extras. My thoughts are, as they apply to SAG, is that we should judge our Guild as we judge society. And that is how we treat the people "at the bottom". And when it comes to actors, no one is below the extra. When SAG took over jurisdiction from SEG, The Screen Extras Guild, the first thing that happened was they got a big pay cut. Next they were used by SAG as a bargaining chip with producers. A general example being, if producers agreed to perks for stars then SAG would require them to hire only 10 union Extras and then they could hire a thousand non-union. Way to go SAG. Not exactly a loud support of unions in general with that move.

Background Actors pay has inched back up since then. And to be fair much of the disdain for them is deserved by their unprofessionalism on set. I think SAG made a mistake in the first place as many Extras did not want to be actors. They were in it for the hobby, the fun, extra cash, they were retired people keeping active. This was when it was easy to get hired as background. Actually it was just easier to get hired in general. America has changed and so has the Entertainment Industry. Now, like it or not, they are in an Actors Union.

Smash Cut to two days ago. On the set of "Transformers 3" 24 year old Gabriela Cedillo was critically injured as an Extra, when an explosion during a stunt went bad and sent an object crashing through her car window. I distinctly remember working on a film many years ago and setting up for a scene where a helicopter crash lands on top of a car. I had a small role in the film and agreed to be part of a few group scenes in order to pull in some extra paid days on set. When I noticed that the car rigged with explosives was on my right and the camera was on my left, behind protective glass, I asked the A.C. "what is with the glass?" He replied "It is to protect the camera from the shrapnel." "Really?! What about the people in between?" He just shrugged. This was the first but not the last time I refused to take part in a blatantly unsafe scene. And for clarity, I am a thrill seeking, type A personalty, MMA fighting, sky diving, rider of motorcycles. I do not shy away from potential danger. But on principal alone, that was just too much.

I do not know the details of the recent accident. It is likely they thought they were doing all they could for safety. Accident do happen on set. Safety is usually top priority. At least on union gigs. But I just want to remind my friends in the Background. Always act professionally on set. Including arriving early, try to stay close to the action, be sure the AD know where you are, shut up immediately when "Quite on set" is called and quickly distance yourself from others who are not being professional. Believe me, we notice. I have no doubt the producer would replace a lot of performers with computer animation if they could. Finally, do not be unreasonable but when your gut, and especially your brain, tells you something is not safe. Politely just say "no."